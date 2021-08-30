Kremlin critic Navalny's spokeswoman leaves Russia - Interfax

Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has left Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing two anonymous sources.

Yarmysh could not be immediately reached for comment.

Several Navalny allies have left the country over the past months after a court effectively outlawed his anti-corruption foundation ahead of next month's parliamentary election.

