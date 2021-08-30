US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as taper fears calm
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:09 IST
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Monday as dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35,471.8. The S&P 500 rose 4.4 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4,513.76, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 36.4 points, or 0.24%, to 15,165.94 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Federal Reserve
- Nasdaq
Advertisement