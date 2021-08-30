Left Menu

Criminal held after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:21 IST
A suspected criminal was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida following a gunfight with police in which he suffered injuries, officials said on Monday.

The gunfight broke out late Sunday night when the motorcycle-borne accused and his partner were intercepted during a checking by officials of the Bisrakh Police Station, they said.

“The suspicious-looking duo was asked to stop by the police party near Chaar Murti Chowk, but they instead sped away and opened fire on the police team. A gunfight ensued in which one of them got hurt and was held,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said.

“The other accused, however, managed to escape from the spot taking cover in the darkness,” Aggarwal said.

The arrested man has been identified as Gulshan, a native of Firozabad district, who has at least nine FIRs lodged against him in cases including attempted murder and under the Arms Act, the officer said.

Searches are on to arrest his absconding partner, he added.

The motorcycle, he said, used by the duo was also found to be stolen and has been impounded.

An FIR has been lodged at the Bisrakh Police Station and further legal proceedings are underway, he added. PTI KIS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

