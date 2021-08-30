Left Menu

PS to top UP bureaucrat allegedly shoots himself in high-security govt building

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:29 IST
PS to top UP bureaucrat allegedly shoots himself in high-security govt building
  • Country:
  • India

A private secretary of a senior bureaucrat in the state urban development department allegedly shot himself with a revolver on Monday in a high-security building connected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and is stated to be in a critical condition, police said.

The incident occurred on the eighth floor of Bapu Bhawan during the Janmashtami holiday on Monday, and it is being probed how Vishwambhar Dayal, PS to Additional Chief Secretary Rajnish Dubey, got the weapon on the premises having offices of ministers and senior officers.

Dayal shot himself in the temple and was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hazratganj Raghvendra Mishra said that a probe is on in the matter.

''The revolver appears to be licensed. However, we are verifying its details,'' the officer said.

Dubey expressed shock over the incident involving his aide and said that their families had close ties.

Asked about the PS' presence on a holiday and his access to the revolver inside the high-security building, Mishra said, ''It will be probed.'' PTI ABN RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021