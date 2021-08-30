PS to top UP bureaucrat allegedly shoots himself in high-security govt building

A private secretary of a senior bureaucrat in the state urban development department allegedly shot himself with a revolver on Monday in a high-security building connected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and is stated to be in a critical condition, police said.

The incident occurred on the eighth floor of Bapu Bhawan during the Janmashtami holiday on Monday, and it is being probed how Vishwambhar Dayal, PS to Additional Chief Secretary Rajnish Dubey, got the weapon on the premises having offices of ministers and senior officers.

Dayal shot himself in the temple and was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hazratganj Raghvendra Mishra said that a probe is on in the matter.

''The revolver appears to be licensed. However, we are verifying its details,'' the officer said.

Dubey expressed shock over the incident involving his aide and said that their families had close ties.

Asked about the PS' presence on a holiday and his access to the revolver inside the high-security building, Mishra said, ''It will be probed.'' PTI ABN RT RT

