BSF seizes 10 kg heroin near International Border in Jammu

The Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said the forces conduct operations based on regular tip-offs and the seizure was result of such efforts. Sandhu, who is also Public Relations Officer for the BSF Jammu frontier, said the recovery was made around 1 pm when a BSF party found a suspicious black colour rucksack bag hidden in the wild grass.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:53 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) Monday seized 10 kg heroin, worth crores of rupees, near the International Border in Akhnoor sector here, a senior official said. The Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said the forces conduct operations based on regular tip-offs and the seizure was result of such efforts. ''Troops were on vigil round the clock and this seizure is the result of their efforts,'' he said. The consignment was found hidden in 'Sarkanda' bushes near the zero line by a search party, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu said. Sandhu, who is also Public Relations Officer for the BSF Jammu frontier, said the recovery was made around 1 pm when a BSF party found a suspicious black colour rucksack bag hidden in the wild grass. ''The bag was opened and 10 packets, each weighing one kilogram, of heroin was found inside,” the officer said, terming the recovery a major success and the result of the relentless efforts of robust border domination.

He said the BSF Director General has lauded the efforts of the troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

