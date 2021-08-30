Staff of school for training airmen shoots himself dead

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI): A staff member of the Airmen Training School at Sambra in Karnataka allegedly died by suicide on Monday, police said.

They said Sandeep Kumar, belonging to Haryana, shot himself dead with a gun.

The reason for the extreme step was not known, the police said. His family was informed about the death, they said.

The police said they registered a case and began an investigation.

