Staff of school for training airmen shoots himself dead
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI): A staff member of the Airmen Training School at Sambra in Karnataka allegedly died by suicide on Monday, police said.
They said Sandeep Kumar, belonging to Haryana, shot himself dead with a gun.
The reason for the extreme step was not known, the police said. His family was informed about the death, they said.
The police said they registered a case and began an investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Sandeep Kumar
- Airmen Training School
- Karnataka
Advertisement