Left Menu

Estonia denies visa to Russian diplomat in a tat-for-tat response

Estonia denied visa to a Russian diplomat in response to the expulsion of an Estonian diplomat from Russia in early August, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. The Estonian diplomat was expelled after Estonia threw out a Russian diplomat, the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:57 IST
Estonia denies visa to Russian diplomat in a tat-for-tat response
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Estonia denied visa to a Russian diplomat in response to the expulsion of an Estonian diplomat from Russia in early August, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. The Estonian diplomat was expelled after Estonia threw out a Russian diplomat, the statement said. The Russian had been expelled in response to Russia removing Estonian consul Mart Latte, who it accused of spying, on July 7.

Estonia said the accusation was a "set up". "In this case, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to end the situation and hopes that despite its asymmetrical action, the Russian Federation refrains from a further escalation of the situation", said the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021