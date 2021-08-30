Left Menu

Global coalition pledges to keep fighting Islamic State after Kabul attack

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:06 IST
The group of countries that have banded together to fight Islamic State, including the United States, released a statement pledging to work to eliminate the group and taking special aim at its affiliate in Afghanistan that took responsibility for Monday's rocket attack on Kabul's airport.

"We will draw on all elements of national power — military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement — to ensure the defeat of this brutal terrorist organization," the coalition said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department, which also said the countries would "identify and bring their members to justice."

