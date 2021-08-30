Left Menu

MP: 2 of family dead, 1 injured in house collapse in Niwari

PTI | Niwari | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:13 IST
MP: 2 of family dead, 1 injured in house collapse in Niwari
Two members of a family were killed and one person injured in a house collapse following heavy rains in Prithvipur town in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Monday, police said. The three-storey house, located on the side of a nullah on Jeron Road, collapsed when all seven members of the family were inside, leaving a 70-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man dead, while another woman was hospitalised with injuries, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Santosh Patel said.

