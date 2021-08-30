Left Menu

Odisha man slits throat of pregnant wife

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:13 IST
A pregnant woman was hospitalised after her husband allegedly slit her throat in Odisha's Kalahandi district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Dhanramal village in Kesinga block, they said.

It is yet to be known why Nihar Sahani took such a step, police said.

His wife, Prakashani Sahani, was brought to the Kesinga hospital by neighbours in the morning in a critical condition.

She was later shifted to a hospital in Bhawanipatna where her condition is stable, a hospital source said.

A case has been registered and search is on for Nihar, Kesinga police station inspector Satya Nanda said.

