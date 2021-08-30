TN CM Stalin inaugurates drinking water schemes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated projects worth Rs 477.42 crore, which includes drinking water schemes in Vellore, Tiruchirappalli and Krishnagiri districts. Neighbourhoods under panchayat unions including Musiri and Uthangarai in Tiruchirappalli and Krishnagiri districts respectively and Vellore Corporation areas would be benefited under the drinking water schemes, the government said. The Vellore project was completed at a cost of Rs 234.93 crore while the projects in Tiruchirappalli and Krishnagiri districts were completed at a cost of Rs 140.22 crore and Rs 28.24 crore respectively, an official release here said.

The several other schemes of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department inaugurated by Stalin from here through video conferencing includes a plan for enhanced illumination in the Madurai Meenakshi Temple area using LED and ornamental lamps at a cost of Rs 14.14 crore.

All the projects were completed at a total estimated cost of Rs 477.42 crore.

Ministers for Water Resources and Municipal Administration, Duraimurugan and K N Nehru respectively, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu participated in the inauguration event held at the Secretariat.

