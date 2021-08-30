Left Menu

Maha: 3 held in Bhiwandi, vehicles worth over Rs 12 lakh seized

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Thane district in Maharashtra and two-wheelers and other vehicles worth Rs 12.10 lakh were recovered from them, police said on Monday.

They were arrested after a police team on patrol in Kongaon area of Bhiwandi saw a pick-up van moving in a suspicious manner at around 3am on August 28, an official said.

''Two stolen motorcycles were hidden in the van. We arrested three people, while one person managed to escape. We found a tempo belonging to the gang as well,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

