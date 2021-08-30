Maha: 3 held in Bhiwandi, vehicles worth over Rs 12 lakh seized
Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Thane district in Maharashtra and two-wheelers and other vehicles worth Rs 12.10 lakh were recovered from them, police said on Monday.
They were arrested after a police team on patrol in Kongaon area of Bhiwandi saw a pick-up van moving in a suspicious manner at around 3am on August 28, an official said.
''Two stolen motorcycles were hidden in the van. We arrested three people, while one person managed to escape. We found a tempo belonging to the gang as well,'' he said.
