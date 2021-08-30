Left Menu

BSF hands over specially-abled Bangladeshi woman to Dhaka border guards

The Border Security (BSF) has caught a specially-abled Bangladeshi woman who inadvertently crossed the International Boundary here in West Bengal. The woman was later handed over to Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) as a goodwill gesture, the force said on Monday.

The specially-abled bangladeshi woman handed over to Bangladesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security (BSF) has caught a specially-abled Bangladeshi woman who inadvertently crossed the International Boundary here in West Bengal. The woman was later handed over to Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) as a goodwill gesture, the force said on Monday. The woman was caught on Sunday in the area of Border outpost Madhuban in Murshidabad falling under the area of 141 Battalion of BSF.

"The handicapped woman inadvertently crossed the International Boundary and entered into Indian territory," said the BSF, adding "when the on-duty troops saw her, immediate action was taken based on company commander's direction". On enquiry, the BSF said, "the woman revealed her name as Kohima Bibi, a resident of Gopinathpur village in Jhenaidha district in Bangladesh."

The woman further revealed that she had crossed the international boundary by mistake. The apprehended woman was later handed over safely to BGB after a flag meeting.

Arvind Kumar, Officiating Commanding Officer, 141 Battalion stated that his troops keep a watch on illegal infiltration along the International Border. "The handicapped woman apprehended today has been handed over to Bangladesh safely." The officer stated that BSF troops are shouldering their mandated duties to the best of their abilities. (ANI)

