Maha: Woman Thane civic official injured in knife attack by hawker

An assistant municipal commissioner of the Thane civic body suffered severe injuries on Monday evening after she was allegedly attacked by a man while she was overseeing the removal of hawkers from Kasarvadavali junction, officials said.

Kalpita Pimple, AMC of Majiwada-Manpada, was attacked with a knife by a hawker while she was clearing the area, leaving her severely injured, said Thane Municipal Corporation Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malvi.

Accused Amar Yadav has been arrested and further probe into the case was underway, a Kasarvadavli police station official said.

Mrunal Pendse, BJP corporator from the area, told PTI the official had suffered severe cuts on three of her fingers and had been hospitalised.

