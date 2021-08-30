Left Menu

Five women held for hitting woman with sticks, stones in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:03 IST
Five women held for hitting woman with sticks, stones in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Five women, who allegedly beat up a 36-year-old woman, an accused in a murder case, with sticks and stones and disrobed her at a hamlet in Suryapet District were arrested on Monday, police said.

The woman in a complaint to police said on August 28, 10 people, most of them women, trespassed into the house of her paternal uncle and beat her with sticks and stones, removed her clothes and insulted her modesty and took away some gold ornaments.

Based on the complaint a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and five women of the group were arrested, police said.

Efforts were on to nab other accused, who are absconding. The woman is one of the accused in a murder case of a man of the hamlet in June this year and recently came out from jail on bail, police said, adding the group of people who assaulted her are relatives of the deceased.

In a related development, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on its own took cognisance of media reports about the incident and on Monday directed police to investigate the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021