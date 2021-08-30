UK's Raab calls on allies to work together to help Afghans leave

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged his counterparts from other countries on Monday to work together to provide safe passage out of Afghanistan for eligible Afghans still in the country, the ministry said.

Raab also said the Taliban leadership should be judged on its actions and on whether people are allowed to leave, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Raab took part in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers and officials from the United States, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, NATO, Qatar and Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)