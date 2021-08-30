UK's Raab calls on allies to work together to help Afghans leave
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged his counterparts from other countries on Monday to work together to provide safe passage out of Afghanistan for eligible Afghans still in the country, the ministry said.
Raab also said the Taliban leadership should be judged on its actions and on whether people are allowed to leave, the Foreign Office said in a statement.
Raab took part in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers and officials from the United States, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, NATO, Qatar and Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality
Afghan lawmaker, Taliban say militants seize Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, cutting off Kabul to the east.
WRAPUP 1-Afghan government seeks to hold capital as Taliban extend capture of cities
Taliban take Afghanistan's Jalalabad city without a fight - officials
WRAPUP 3-Afghan government seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad