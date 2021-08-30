Left Menu

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:22 IST
EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list
European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines.

Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been taken off the list. The list seeks to unify travel rules across the bloc, although it does not bind individual EU nations, who are free to determine their own border policies.

