3 killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, van in Rajasthan

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a van in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Buhana-Satnali road under Buhana police station area, they said.

Sushil and Ummed were coming from Buhana when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided head-on with the van that was headed towards Gehli Chowki area. Both vehicles were speeding, said Station House Officer, Buhana police station, Mahendra Singh.

Sushil, Ummed and the van driver, Mahipal, were killed in the accident, he said.