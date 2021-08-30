Jaipur woman tarps teenager Haryana player in extortion racket: Police

A 21-year-old tennis player from Haryana has accused a Jaipur woman of making his obscene video in the city during his visit here as a teenager three years ago and extorting over Rs 6 lakh from him.

The Jaipur police on Monday said the player, still an 18-year-old teenager when he was trapped by the women, has lodged a complaint with the police after he faced a demand of Rs 10 lakh more after getting a job.

The accused Raveena had met the player in Karnal, Haryana in 2017 for a competition and praised his performance.

She had also invited him to Jaipur, saying she would help him in getting a private coaching job with a handsome salary.

“The complainant visited Jaipur in 2018 to participate in an event where he met Raveena again along with another accused persons, including a girl. They made arrangements for his stay in a hotel and made an obscene video with a girl,” SHO Surendra Kumar Saini of the Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur said.

He said the victim was 18 years old when the alleged incident took place. “After this, Raveena other accused blackmailed the player and extorted around Rs 6 lakh from him,” the SHO said. The victim got a job recently when the woman again contacted him and raised a fresh demand of Rs 10 lakh, following which the man apprised his mother of his having been trapped in the extortion racket, the SHO said.

“As the new demand continued, his mother registered an FIR for extortion on Sunday,” the SHO said.

He said one of the accused had also introduced himself as a journalist.

“The matter is being probed,” he said.