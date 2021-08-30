Left Menu

India administers over 53 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses today

India on Monday administered over 53 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India on Monday administered over 53 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). An official statement from the MoHFW stated that 53,37,042 vaccine doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

"Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," said the Ministry. Out of the total 53,37,042 vaccine doses inoculated today, 38,55,587 were first dose and 14,81,455 were second dose.

As per the provisional report, cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage is 63.99 crore. From the total 63,99,01,822 vaccine doses, 49,24,99,609 were administered as first dose and 14,74,02,213 were administered as second dose. Meanwhile, 42,909 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry said that with the sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states and UTs the trend continues of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for 64 consecutive days now. With the recovery of 34,763 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients has increased to 3,19,23,405 taking India's recovery rate at 97.51 per cent.

The active caseload is presently 3,76,324 and it constitutes 1.15 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The weekly positivity rate at 2.41 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 66 days now while the daily positivity rate stands at 3.02 per cent and it has remained below 5 per cent for 84 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,19,990 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 52,01,46,525 cumulative tests. (ANI)

