Train mows down 3 migrant labourers in Odisha

An express train mowed down three migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh in Odisha's Ganjam district while they were walking on the tracks to reach a railway station to return home, a GRP official said on Monday.

The incident took place near a level crossing in Haladiapadar area on the outskirts of Berhampur town, he said.

Around 7-8 migrant workers were walking on the tracks to reach Brahmapur railway station on Sunday night when three of them were mowed down by the Visakhapatnam-Tatanagar Express, while the remaining labourers received minor injuries, he said.

The labourers were working in a local firm and were returning to their home state, the official said, adding that the three persons died on the spot. The injured persons had fled the scene after the mishap, police said.

The deceased were identified as Jogeswar Kavart (42), his son Lakhan (20) and Lokeswar Kavart (35) of Nasturi of Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said in Berhampur.

“ We recovered the mobile phone from the spot and contacted the others who had survived the mishap. They identified the deceased. We also contacted the family members of the deceased to confirm their identities” said Arati Podar, the enquiry officer of the GRP, here on Monday.

Though initially it was said that the victims belonged to Bihar, after the arrival of the remaining labourers, it was ascertained that they belonged to Chhattisgarh.

Police have registered an unnatural death case at the GRP here and started an investigation, she said.

The GRP official said the guard at the level crossing had alerted the labourers about the train. “I shouted at them to get away from the track as a speeding train was approaching the level crossing, but they could not hear me”. said an eyewitness. A preliminary inquiry by the police revealed that the labourers from Chhattisgarh were working in a brick kiln near Haladiapadar for the last few days.