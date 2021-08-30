Left Menu

4 arrested, 180 kg ganja seized in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police has arrested four people and seized 180 kg ganja from a truck in Nimbahera of Chittorgarh district, an officer said on Monday.

The narcotic substance was being brought from Andhra Pradesh, the officer claimed.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Ravi Prakash said a team of CID (Crime Branch) made the arrests and the seizure in Nimbahera with the help of the Chittorgarh district police.

The arrested were identified as truck driver Lal Singh, helper Ratan Singh, Satish alias Mama, and Neeraj Joshi. Satish and Neeraj Joshi were travelling in a car along with the truck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

