Jantar Mantar hate slogan case: Accused Hindu Raksha Dal chief talks of surrender in online video

A video has surfaced online in which Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinki Chaudhary, accused of raising communal slogans at a rally in Jantar Mantar here, is seen purportedly denying all allegations against him and claiming that he would surrender before Delhi Police on Tuesday. In the video circulated on WhatsApp and some other platforms, he claimed that the charges against him are ''false and baseless''. A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media earlier, following which the Delhi Police had registered a case in this connection. The Delhi Police has already arrested eight people -- Uttam Upadhyay, Ashwini Upadhyay, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma, Vinit Bajpai and Sushil Tiwari -- in connection with the case.

In the video, Chaudhary is heard saying that he will surrender at the Connaught Place police station on Tuesday around 12 pm and cooperate with the investigation.

''I am still firm on my point. I and no worker of my organization did any wrong at Jantar Mantar. I respect the court. I will surrender tomorrow, on August 31, around 12 pm before the Connaught Place police station and will cooperate with the police. ''I never ran away from being arrested. It is the right of every person to go to the court and I did the same. All the allegations against me are false and baseless. I have devoted my life towards Hinduism and Hindutva. As long as I have breath, I will continue to do the work of religion,'' he claimed in the video. The Delhi High Court on Friday had refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary.

Earlier this month, a sessions court here had dismissed Chaudhary's anticipatory bail application. Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by 'Bharat Jodo Aandolan'. Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of 'Bharat Jodo Aandolan', had said the protest was held under the leadership of advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

''The protest was held against colonial laws and demanding to abolish 222 British era laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against the persons who raised the slogans,'' Srivastava had said.

Upadhyay too had denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim sloganeering incident.

The video of the incident had showed a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar. Preet Singh is the director of 'Save India Foundation' while Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar and Vinod Sharma are associated with different right-wing organisations. Sushil Tiwari is the chief of Hindu Army.

