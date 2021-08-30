Left Menu

16-year-old raped by five, including a minor: Police

The victim went into acute depression after the incident but noticing her behavioural changes, her family members asked for the reason.The girl then narrated her ordeal to them, prompting her father to lodge an FIR with the police.Jahangir 20 was arrested while the minor accused was detained today, the circle officer said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:14 IST
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five people, including a minor, in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The victim's father lodged an FIR at the Jayal police station in Nagaur on Sunday night following which the police arrested a 20-year-old man and detained the minor boy on Monday. "The girl was called by her neighbour Hariprasad at his home for some work on Thursday where four other accused were already present. They raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone," Circle Officer Rameshwar Lal said. The victim went into acute depression after the incident but noticing her behavioural changes, her family members asked for the reason.

The girl then narrated her ordeal to them, prompting her father to lodge an FIR with the police.

Jahangir (20) was arrested while the minor accused was detained today, the circle officer said. Hariprasad, Saurabh and one unidentified accused are absconding and being searched, he added.

