Woman suffers serious wounds after being stabbed multiple times

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in her early 20s was seriously injured after she was allegedly stabbed by a man with a sharp-edged weapon at her residence in nearby Nedumangad area on Monday, police said.

The woman has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here. Her condition is said to be serious, according to police.

The man was reportedly rounded up from the neighbourhood by local people who rushed to her residence on hearing the cries of her parents and handed him over to police.

He has been taken into custody.

The man, who is reportedly a friend of the woman, allegedly trespassed into her residence at around 2.30 pm and stabbed her multiple times, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

