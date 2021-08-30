Left Menu

Explosion at Colombian police station leaves 13 injured

At least 13 people were injured following an explosion at a police station near Colombias border with Venezuela, officials in the city of Cucuta said on Monday.Police said the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device that was left at the station, which is located in one of Cucutas lower income neighborhoods.So far authorities have refrained from blaming any of the armed groups that operate in the area.

PTI | Bogota | Updated: 30-08-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 23:02 IST
Explosion at Colombian police station leaves 13 injured

At least 13 people were injured following an explosion at a police station near Colombia's border with Venezuela, officials in the city of Cucuta said on Monday.

Police said the explosion was caused by an “improvised explosive device” that was left at the station, which is located in one of Cucuta's lower income neighborhoods.

So far authorities have refrained from blaming any of the armed groups that operate in the area. In June, a car bomb at a military base in Cucuta injured 44 people, including several U.S. soldiers who were there to train Colombian military personnel. Ten days later, President Ivan Duque's helicopter was shot at as it approached the city's airport.

Cucuta is the capital of North Santander province, which straddles the border with Venezuela and is also one of Colombia's leading cocaine production areas. Several armed groups have been fighting over drug trafficking routes and coca fields in North Santander recently, including the National Liberation Army, a leftist rebel group, as well as a group led by former members of the FARC, the guerrilla group that made peace with Colombia's government in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada
4
New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021