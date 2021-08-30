3 arrested for fraudulently getting Rs 4 crore loan from Punjab National Bank

Three people have been arrested and two others have been booked for allegedly getting a loan of Rs 4 crore from Punjab National Bank in a fraudulent manner, police said on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lakshya Tanwar and his accomplices Shivam and his father Sunil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City-1) Nipun Agarwal said.

Besides, bank manager Utkarsh Kumar, deputy manager Priyadarshini and some other employees of the Punjab National Bank have been booked in this connection, he said.

According to police, Tanwar fraudulently got some properties transferred in the name of his accomplices. He then mortgaged the properties and obtained the loan of Rs 4 crore, four times the mortgaged properties.

Efforts are on to arrest the erring bank officials, they added.

