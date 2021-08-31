Committee set up to resolve dispute over grazing land in JK's Udhampur

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday constituted a committee to resolve a dispute over grazing land between two tribal communities in Udhampur district.

The decision to set up the committee was taken at a meeting jointly chaired by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Mukesh Singh to address the dispute over grazing land Ladha Dhar.

After listening to both sides, Langer constituted a committee headed by chief conservator of forest, Jammu to sort out the issue among the tribal groups.

It was decided that the committee would submit its report within the stipulated time frame by involving members of both sides, an official spokesman said.

Underlining the importance of the decision taken by the present dispensation regarding the implementation of the Forest Rights Acts in the Union territory, the divisional commissioner said the initiative would go a long way to benefit the forest-dweller nomadic population.

He appealed to both the communities to maintain peace and mutual brotherhood in the area.

The ADGP assured both the communities that action would be taken against those found involved in the breach of peace and mutual brotherhood in the region.

He also appealed to members of the communities to abstain from creating any law and order situation.

