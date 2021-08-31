Left Menu

Committee set up to resolve dispute over grazing land in JK's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 00:00 IST
Committee set up to resolve dispute over grazing land in JK's Udhampur
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday constituted a committee to resolve a dispute over grazing land between two tribal communities in Udhampur district.

The decision to set up the committee was taken at a meeting jointly chaired by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Mukesh Singh to address the dispute over grazing land Ladha Dhar.

After listening to both sides, Langer constituted a committee headed by chief conservator of forest, Jammu to sort out the issue among the tribal groups.

It was decided that the committee would submit its report within the stipulated time frame by involving members of both sides, an official spokesman said.

Underlining the importance of the decision taken by the present dispensation regarding the implementation of the Forest Rights Acts in the Union territory, the divisional commissioner said the initiative would go a long way to benefit the forest-dweller nomadic population.

He appealed to both the communities to maintain peace and mutual brotherhood in the area.

The ADGP assured both the communities that action would be taken against those found involved in the breach of peace and mutual brotherhood in the region.

He also appealed to members of the communities to abstain from creating any law and order situation.

PTI TAS AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada
4
New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021