Noida Airport officials, police discuss security arrangements

Noida International Airport officials and Gautam Buddh Nagar police held a coordination meeting on Monday to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming airport, officials said.

The meeting, held at the Commissionerate office, was chaired by Police Commissioner Alok Singh with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited's (YIAPL) CEO Christoph Schnellmann and COO Kiran Jain.

Joint Commissioner Love Kumar and Additional Commissioner Pushpanjali Devi also attended the meeting.

''A coordination meeting with CEO Noida International Airport Christoph Schnelmann, COO Kiran Jain was held at CP office in Sector 108 to discuss and coordinate comprehensive policy and security-related arrangements for the international airport,'' Commissioner Alok Singh tweeted.

YIAPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, the Swiss-headquartered concessionaire selected for developing the greenfield airport coming up in Jewar area of the district.

The Noida International Airport near Delhi is billed to be India's biggest upon completion. The first phase of the project is planned to come up in an area of 1,334 hectare with two runways, according to officials.

