Left Menu

Noida Airport officials, police discuss security arrangements

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-08-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 00:06 IST
Noida Airport officials, police discuss security arrangements
  • Country:
  • India

Noida International Airport officials and Gautam Buddh Nagar police held a coordination meeting on Monday to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming airport, officials said.

The meeting, held at the Commissionerate office, was chaired by Police Commissioner Alok Singh with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited's (YIAPL) CEO Christoph Schnellmann and COO Kiran Jain.

Joint Commissioner Love Kumar and Additional Commissioner Pushpanjali Devi also attended the meeting.

''A coordination meeting with CEO Noida International Airport Christoph Schnelmann, COO Kiran Jain was held at CP office in Sector 108 to discuss and coordinate comprehensive policy and security-related arrangements for the international airport,'' Commissioner Alok Singh tweeted.

YIAPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, the Swiss-headquartered concessionaire selected for developing the greenfield airport coming up in Jewar area of the district.

The Noida International Airport near Delhi is billed to be India's biggest upon completion. The first phase of the project is planned to come up in an area of 1,334 hectare with two runways, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada
4
New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021