Left Menu

Kolkata building damaged in mysterious blast

We are investigating the matter, he said.A vapor cloud explosion occurs when a sufficient amount of flammable material is released, mixes with air, and is ignited.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 00:34 IST
Kolkata building damaged in mysterious blast
  • Country:
  • India

A building in Tangra area of Kolkata was partially damaged in a mysterious blast on Monday, a police official said.

Though nobody was injured in the explosion, a portion of the building's asbestos roof and a boundary wall were damaged.

Personnel from Tangra Police Station and a forensic team reached the place and found that the gas cylinder was ''intact'' and the ''blast'' was due to something else.

''We are unsure about the blast. But it can be because of vapour cloud explosions. We are investigating the matter,'' he said.

A vapor cloud explosion occurs when a sufficient amount of flammable material is released, mixes with air, and is ignited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada
4
New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021