Extinction Rebellion protesters block London's Tower Bridge

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion group, which is demanding urgent action by governments and business to limit climate change and biodiversity loss, staged a sit-down protest that stopped traffic from using Tower Bridge in London on Monday. A Reuters photographer saw around 200 protesters taking part in the demonstration at the north end of the bridge while groups of police officers tried to prevent others from joining.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 01:54 IST
A Reuters photographer saw around 200 protesters taking part in the demonstration at the north end of the bridge while groups of police officers tried to prevent others from joining. Extinction Rebellion is targeting the City of London financial district - located close to Tower Bridge - in a two-week series of protests. The group accuses the finance industry of funding climate change.

Police later said the bridge had been reopened and 11 people had been arrested in relation to protests by the group on Monday, taking the total number of arrests since the start of the demonstrations on Aug. 22 to 367.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

