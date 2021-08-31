U.S. completes troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 02:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has completed the withdrawal of it forces from Afghanistan, the U.S. military said on Monday, nearly twenty years after it invaded the country following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America.
Marine General Frank McKenzie, the head of the U.S. Central Command, made the announcement at a Pentagon news briefing after the last troops sent to evacuate Americans and Afghans at risk following the Taliban's return to power flew out of the capital Kabul.
