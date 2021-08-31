Left Menu

Biden says world will hold Taliban to its commitment on safe passage

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 03:40 IST
President Joe Biden, in a statement issued just hours after the U.S. military completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, said on Monday the world will hold the Taliban to its commitment to allow safe passage for those to want to leave Afghanistan.

Biden said he would address the American people on the withdrawal on Tuesday afternoon.

