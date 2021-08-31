Blinken vows 'relentless' efforts to help Americans and others to leave Afghanistan
Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on Monday after the U.S. military completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan that the Biden administration will keep up "relentless" efforts to help Americans, Afghans and others leave the country if they choose to do so.
Speaking at the State Department, Blinken said less than 200 Americans were believed to have remained in Afghanistan.
