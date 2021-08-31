Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-08-2021 05:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 05:15 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday that it intercepted a Houthi drone that was targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport, state media reported .
Shrapnel was scattered by the interception in the vicinity of the airport, without injuries or damage, the coalition said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia's
- Saudi
- Houthi
- Yemen
Advertisement