Congressional panel tells telecom firms to preserve Jan. 6 records

The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday told 35 telephone, email and social media companies to preserve records which could be relevant to its investigation, the panel announced. Telephone companies receiving requests from the committee included AT&T Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, as well as tech giants Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.

U.S. urges lawyers to volunteer to fight feared surge of evictions

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday urged attorneys across the legal profession to volunteer their time to assist the crush of tenants expected to be forced out of homes now that a COVID-19 pandemic-related eviction moratorium has ended. The move came four days after the U.S. Supreme Court https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-ends-federal-residential-eviction-moratorium-2021-08-27 ended a federal moratorium aimed at keeping people housed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democratic President Joe Biden and top members of his party in Congress blasted that decision but have not taken further emergency action to stop what could be a wave of evictions.

Last U.S. troops depart Afghanistan after massive airlift ending America's longest war

The United States on Monday completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan after a huge but chaotic airlift that cost the lives of 13 U.S. troops and left behind thousands of Afghans and hundreds of Americans still seeking an escape from Taliban rule. In a first in the nearly 20 years since al Qaeda's Sept. 11, 2001, attacks plunged the United States into war, not a "single service member" from the U.S. military was in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said in an afternoon news conference.

Residents, tourists scramble to evacuate as California fire nears Lake Tahoe

Residents and tourists in communities near popular Lake Tahoe fled on Monday as the Caldor fire roared closer after sweeping across dried-out forests in California's devastating summer of blazes. Dry fuel and up-slope canyon winds helped fan the fire over almost 10,000 more acres since Sunday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The fire, which has spread across 177,260 acres (71,740 hectares), is 14% contained.

Americans give Biden low marks on Afghanistan pullout, want to see evacuations through

Less than 40% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and three quarters wanted U.S. forces to remain in the country until all American civilians could get out, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday. The national survey, conducted Aug. 27-30, found that 51% disapproved of Biden's approach to the pullout while 38% approved. https://tmsnrt.rs/3gJgAlO

U.S. judge vacates Trump water rule on environmental grounds

A U.S. court on Monday vacated the Trump administration's scaled back clean water rule that had limited the number of waterways that could be federally regulated because leaving it in place could harm the environment, restoring previous protections. Arizona district court judge Rosemary Marquez said that leaving the Trump administration's Navigable Waters rule in place while the Biden Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers work on their own rulemaking could lead to "serious environmental harm" and that the Trump rulemaking process was filled with "errors."

Hate crimes hit 12-year high in United States in 2020 -FBI

The number of hate crimes in the United States rose last year to the highest level in more than a decade, driven by a rise in assaults targeting Black victims and victims of Asian descent, the FBI reported on Monday. The 2020 data, submitted to the FBI by more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies across the country, identified 7,759 hate-crimes in 2020, a 6% increase over 2019 and the highest tally since 2008.

Ida carves path of destruction across Louisiana, leaves low-lying towns stranded

Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, knocked out power to over 1 million homes in Louisiana on Monday and prompted rescue operations in flooded communities around New Orleans as the weakening storm churned northward. Ida made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina, evoking memories of a disaster that killed more than 1,800 people in 2005 and devastated New Orleans.

U.S. opens investigations into bans on school mask mandates in 5 states

The U.S. Department of Education is opening civil rights investigations to determine whether five states that have banned schools from requiring masks are discriminating against students with disabilities, the agency said on Monday. The department is targeting Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, all Republican-led states, in its investigations. It said it was concerned that their bans on mandatory masking could leave students with disabilities and underlying health conditions more vulnerable to COVID-19, limiting their access to in-person learning opportunities.

Georgia prosecutor confirms plan to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings

Georgia prosecutors affirmed on Monday their intention to seek the death penalty in Atlanta's Fulton County for the suspect accused of murdering four people at two Asian-run day spas there, characterizing the shootings as hate crimes. The accused, Robert Aaron Long, had been scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on the four Fulton County murder counts and other charges, but that was postponed until late September.

