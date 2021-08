BRIEF-RBNZ Invites Feedback On Insurance Policyholder Protection

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * INVITES FEEDBACK ON INSURANCE POLICYHOLDER PROTECTION

* EXTENDED CONSULTATION WINDOW TO 15 NOVEMBER * SEEKING ENGAGEMENT ON ITS INSURANCE POLICYHOLDER SECURITY CONSULTATION

* THE CONSULTATION DISCUSSES WHETHER CURRENT LEGISLATION GIVES POLICYHOLDERS PROTECTION THAT THEY EXPECT Source: https://bit.ly/3mMlEd9 Further company coverage:

