UNSC resolution 'unequivocally' conveys Afghan territory should not be used to threaten any country, of 'direct importance to India': FS Shringla

The UN Security Council resolution on Afghanistan, adopted under India's presidency, ''unequivocally'' conveys that Afghan territory should not be used to attack any country and shelter terrorists and this is of ''direct importance to India,'' according to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

This was the first resolution adopted by the Council on the situation in Afghanistan following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban and came on the penultimate day of India's Presidency of the Security Council for the month of August.

''I was in particular very happy to preside over the adoption of today's important resolution on Afghanistan, which has unequivocally conveyed that Afghanistan's territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter, train terrorists or plan or finance terrorist acts. It underlines terrorist individuals and entities designated by UN Security Council (resolution) 1267. This is of direct importance to India,'' Shringla said here Monday in his remarks to reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout following the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan in which the resolution was adopted.

''Needless to say the adoption of the resolution is a strong signal from the Security Council and the international community on its expectations in respect of Afghanistan,'' he said.

The resolution condemned in the strongest terms the ''deplorable attacks'' of August 26 near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul for which the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, an entity affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Da’esh) had claimed responsibility.

In the 15-nation Council, 13 Member States voted in favour of the resolution while China and Russia abstained.

The resolution ''demands that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts, and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, including those individuals and entities designated pursuant to resolution 1267 (1999), and notes the Taliban’s relevant commitments.'' Shringla chaired meetings of the Security Council as President of the powerful 15-nation Council as India's month-long presidency comes to an end on Tuesday.

In his remarks to the press, Shringla said the resolution also notes the statement by the Taliban on August 27 ''and the Security Council does expect them to adhere to their commitments, including regarding the safe, secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals.'' The resolution, drafted by France, UK and the US “notes the Taliban statement of August 27, 2021, in which the Taliban committed that Afghans will be able to travel abroad, may leave Afghanistan anytime they want to, and may exit Afghanistan via any border crossing, both air and ground, including at the reopened and secured Kabul airport, with no one preventing them from travelling, expects that the Taliban will adhere to these and all other commitments, including regarding the safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals.'' Shringla added that the resolution also recognises the importance of upholding human rights especially of Afghan women, children and minorities as well as to inclusive negotiated settlement and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

He said these were some of the key aspects of the resolution which have been highlighted by India.

Under India's presidency this month, the Security Council adopted three press statements on Afghanistan on August 3rd, 16th and the 27th.

Shringla expressed condolences on behalf of India ''to those Afghan nationals and US troops who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kabul.'' Earlier in the day, Shringla presided over the Council's deliberations on the Middle East peace process, in particular the Palestinian issue. India also “steered” discussions and the adoption of three other important mandate extensions of the UN Security Council on Mali sanctions, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and UNSOM (Somalia).

“With today's meetings, India's Presidency of the Security Council now reaches a successful closure. Each of our initiatives was designed to produce, to the extent possible, consensus-based substantive and forward-looking Council outcomes. This is a testimony to the constructive and bridging role that India attempted to play during its Presidency.” PTI YAS AMS AKJ AMS

