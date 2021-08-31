Left Menu

Taliban control now-quiet Kabul airport after US withdrawal

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 31-08-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 09:57 IST
Taliban control now-quiet Kabul airport after US withdrawal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban leaders have symbolically walked across the runway at Kabul's international airport after the US withdrawal, marking their victory. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Livestream posted by a militant as he walked through the facility: ''The world should have learned their lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory." Taliban officials filmed the empty airfield on their mobile phones, surrounded by special forces members of the insurgents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021