Left Menu

Farmworker found guilty of murdering Iowa student is sentenced to life in prison

A Mexican farmworker found guilty in May of murdering an Iowa college student three years ago, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without parole. The case was seized on in 2018 as a talking point by former President Donald Trump as he railed against illegal immigration.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 09:58 IST
Farmworker found guilty of murdering Iowa student is sentenced to life in prison
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Mexican farmworker found guilty in May of murdering an Iowa college student three years ago, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without parole.

The case was seized on in 2018 as a talking point by former President Donald Trump as he railed against illegal immigration. In May, a jury in Davenport, Iowa, found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student.

Tibbetts disappeared while out for a run on the evening of July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Bahena Rivera, who had entered the United States illegally, was arrested about a month later after police said they identified him using a security video from a camera outside a Brooklyn house near where Tibbetts was last seen running.

After an 11-hour interrogation, police said Bahena Rivera led them to Tibbetts' body in a cornfield. She had been stabbed several times, prosecutors said. Shortly after Bahena Rivera's arrest, Trump brought up the case after making a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border a signature goal of his administration.

"Mollie was a young woman who simply wanted to go for a quiet run on the evening of July 18 and you chose to violently and sadistically end that life," Laura Calderwood, Tibbetts' mother, wrote in a victim impact statement, which was read during the sentencing on Monday. "Mr. Bahena Rivera, you and you alone forever changed the lives of those who loved Mollie Tibbetts," Judge Joel Yates said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021