Left Menu

India reports 30,941 fresh COVID-19 infections, 350 deaths

India reported 30,941 new COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 10:10 IST
India reports 30,941 fresh COVID-19 infections, 350 deaths
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 30,941 new COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the country to 4,38,560.

Notably, of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala reported 19,622 new COVID cases and 132 deaths on Monday. On Sunday, India reported 42,909 new COVID-19 cases and 380 related fatalities.

As many as 36,275 patients recovered in the country from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,19,59,680. The current recovery rate is at 97.53 per cent. The active number of COVID cases stands at 3,70,640 which accounts for 1.13 per cent of the total cases.

The total number of samples tested till today is 52.15 crore. The current positivity rate is at 2.22 per cent. Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 64.05 crore vaccine doses so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021