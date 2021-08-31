Muzaffarnagar: Man kills father over his drinking habit

A man shot dead his 60-year-old father over his drinking habit, police said Tuesday. The incident happened last evening at Azizpur village under Jhinjhana police station in the neighbouring Shamli district. Station House Officer Shyambir Singh said the police have registered a case against Harman, who has been absconding, while Kulwant Singh's body has been sent for postmortem. Police said they received a complaint from the deceased man's wife that the father-son duo had an argument over the drinking habit of her husband Kulwant Singh. An investigation is underway, they added.

