U.S. Embassy in Kabul suspends operations

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul suspended operations on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the embassy's website said. "While the U.S. government has withdrawn its personnel from Kabul, we will continue to assist U.S. citizens and their families in Afghanistan from Doha, Qatar", the website said.

The United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan on Monday, ending 20 years of war that culminated in the militant Taliban's return to power.

