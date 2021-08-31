Left Menu

Pondy Assembly Speaker suffers 'mild' heart attack, hospitalised

With Selvam admitted to the hospital, the days proceedings of the ongoing budget session were conducted by Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu. Selvam had developed chest pain before coming to the Assembly and was admitted to the hospital.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:40 IST
Speaker of Puducherry Assembly Embalam R Selvam was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday following 'mild' heart attack.

Assembly sources said Selvam was admitted to Indira Gandhi government general hospital. With Selvam admitted to the hospital, the day's proceedings of the ongoing budget session were conducted by Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu. Selvam had developed chest pain before coming to the Assembly and was admitted to the hospital.

