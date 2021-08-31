Pondy Assembly Speaker suffers 'mild' heart attack, hospitalised

Speaker of Puducherry Assembly Embalam R Selvam was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday following 'mild' heart attack.

Assembly sources said Selvam was admitted to Indira Gandhi government general hospital. With Selvam admitted to the hospital, the day's proceedings of the ongoing budget session were conducted by Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu. Selvam had developed chest pain before coming to the Assembly and was admitted to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)