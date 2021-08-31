Love story meets with bloody end

Left Menu

A 28-year-old man, who stabbed his former lover to death before slitting his throat with the same knife at Santhekatte in Udupi district, died at a hospital early on Tuesday, police sources said.The woman hailing from Kakkunje, who suffered serious injuries in the attack by the man, died late on Monday, failing to respond to treatment.Sources said the man, Sandesh Kulal, was a computer operator at a medical shop, while the victim used to work as a entry operator for a nationalised bank in Santhekatte.The two were in love with each other for the last seven to eight years.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:44 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man, who stabbed his former lover to death before slitting his throat with the same knife at Santhekatte in Udupi district, died at a hospital early on Tuesday, police sources said.

The woman hailing from Kakkunje, who suffered serious injuries in the attack by the man, died late on Monday, failing to respond to treatment.

Sources said the man, Sandesh Kulal, was a computer operator at a medical shop, while the victim used to work as an entry operator for a nationalized bank in Santhekatte.

The two were in love with each other for the last seven to eight years. The woman's parents did not agree to the alliance and performed her engagement recently with another youth from Moodbidri, which angered Kulal.

On Monday evening, the woman who was returning home in her scooter was blocked by Kulal, who was riding a motorbike on the national highway. After a verbal altercation, the man took out a knife from his bag and stabbed the woman before slicing his own throat with the same knife, the sources said.

The two-wheelers, knife, and a bag were recovered from the spot of the incident. Udupi district superintendent of police Vishnuvardhan, ASP Kumar Chandra, and Udupi police inspector, Pramod Kumar, visited the spot. Udupi town police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

