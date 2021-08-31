Left Menu

Singhraj Adana shoots bronze in Paralympics men's 10m air pistol

Indian shooter Singhraj Adana claimed the bronze medal in the P1 mens 10m air pistol SH1 event of the Paralympics here on Tuesday. Adana shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in the third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth best shooter.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:46 IST
Singhraj Adana shoots bronze in Paralympics men's 10m air pistol
Singhraj Adana (Photo: Twitter/Deepa Malik) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian shooter Singhraj Adana claimed the bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event of the Paralympics here on Tuesday. Adana shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth-best shooter. However, Manish Narwal, who topped the qualifications with 575, was eliminated in the seventh-place when it mattered the most. Hovering around the top three, Adana dropped out of contention with his poor 19th shot but managed to get back in the reckoning with his 20th attempt as China's Xiaolong Lou got 8.6.

China, though, dominated the finals with defending champion Chao Yang (237.9 -- Paralympic record) and Huang Xing (237.5) winning the gold and silver medals respectively. Before his 9.1 saw him slip to fourth, Singhraj had moved up to third place as the Chinese shooter endured a low series.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in the SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P1 is a classification for the men's 10 air pistol competition.

Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

