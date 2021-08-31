Left Menu

Kerala woman succumbs to stab wounds

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:50 IST
A 20-year-old woman, who suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by a man multiple times, succumbed to wounds at a Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The man, in her late 20s, had allegedly barged into her residence in nearby Nedumangad area on Monday afternoon and stabbed her using a sharp edged weapon.

She was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital following the incident. The effort to revive the woman, who was brought to the hospital in a serious condition, did not succeed and she succumbed to her wounds this morning, hospital sources said.

The man, identified as Arun, has been taken into custody, police said.

He was rounded up from the neighbourhood by locals soon after the incident yesterday and handed him over to police.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

