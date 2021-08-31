Left Menu

3 women booked in UP after viral video shows them thrashing girl

Three women were booked after a social media video purportedly showed them brutally thrashing a girl at a village here, police said Tuesday.The video was circulated widely on social media on Monday.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:58 IST
Three women were booked after a social media video purportedly showed them brutally thrashing a girl at a village here, police said Tuesday.

The video was circulated widely on social media on Monday. It shows some women pulling the girl by her hair, and punching and kicking her around. Mainyar Station House Officer Rajiv Singh said that after probe, the police found the video was of Manikpur village.

He said an FIR has been lodged against three women -- Riya, Tuntun and Punnu – on a complaint of the victim. The SHO said prima facie the girl was thrashed allegedly because she used to talk to a man over phone, a claim she had disputed. The SHO said the girl was called to the house of a local on August 25 and was thrashed The girl, however, said she was beaten up after being accused of mobile theft.

Police said they are probing the matter further.

