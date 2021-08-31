Britain did not push to leave gate at Kabul Airport open before blast, says Raab

Britain did not push to keep Abbey Gate open at Kabul Airport before a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in the location, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News on Tuesday.

A Politico report on Monday said American forces decided to keep the gate open longer than they wanted to allow Britain to continue evacuating personnel.

"We got our civilian stuff out of the processing center by Abbey Gate, but it's just not true to suggest that, other than securing our civilian staff inside the airport, that we were pushing to leave the gate open," Raab said.

