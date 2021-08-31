Left Menu

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 31-08-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 12:22 IST
Pakistan hands over 2 Indians jailed for 8 yrs to India at Wagah Border
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Two Indian nationals, who were languishing in a Pakistani jail for eight years for ''illegal border crossing'', have been handed over to the Border Security Force personnel at the Wagah Border, a government official said on Tuesday.

The official told PTI that in 2013, the Indian nationals - Sharma Rajput and Ram Buhadar - entered Pakistan's territory at the Line of Control (LoC) from Kashmir and were arrested by the Pakistan Rangers.

Later, it appeared that they were mentally challenged, he said, adding that they had apparently crossed the border inadvertently. ''Their pictures and other credentials were shared with India and finally, after admitting them as its citizens, the Rangers handed them over to the BSF on Monday,'' the official said.

The cases of 19 Indian nationals, arrested by the Pakistani authorities for alleged "spying and illegal border crossing" charges over a year ago, are still pending with the Federal Review Board.

Police and Rangers had arrested the 19 Indians from different parts of the country under the Security Act and Secret Services Act of the country.

They have been kept in different jails.

They were produced before the Federal Review Board comprising judges of the Superior Court and the federal interior ministry presented their charges.

The board extended their detention till the decision on their cases is made based on the investigation report of the interior ministry on whether they should face trial or should be set free, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

